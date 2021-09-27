Irene M. Soliz, 93, of Beeville, Texas, was peacefully called to Heaven on September 26, 2021.
Mrs. Soliz was born on September 9, 1928, in Beeville to Antonio and Augestina Medina Soliz. She was member of St. James Catholic Church Guadalupanas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose V. Gonzales; son, James R. Rivera.
Irene is survived by her sons, Jesse (Sylvia) Gonzales, Joel Soliz, Jose Gonzales, Jr.; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at San Pedro Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Jesse Gonzales, Aaron Carranco, Joseph Ray Soliz, Joel James Soliz, Jonah Elias Gonzales and Trenton Joe Amador.
Treviño Funeral Home