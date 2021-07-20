Irene Moreno, 46, of Houston, Texas, formerly from Beeville, was peacefully called to Heaven on July 16, 2021.
Irene was born in Beeville on January 8, 1976, to late Roberto Moreno Sr. and Paula Ochoa.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sons, Edward Le Ray Moreno Olivarez and Humberto Jesus Patlan.
Irene is survived by her son, Faustino (Heather) Patlan Jr. of Skidmore; daughter, Graciela Isabel Patlan of Houston; brothers, Robert (Teresa) Moreno, Benny (Estella) Moreno; grandchildren, Athena, Lilliana, Faustino III, Roman and Ava.
Visitation will be held at 3:00pm until 6:00pm on Friday, July 23, 2021. A chapel service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10:00am with Pastor George Cano officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Treviño Funeral Home