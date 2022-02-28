BEEVILLE – Irene “Nena” Gonzales, 76, took the right hand of God on February 23, 2022. She was born on November 10, 1945, in Berclair, Texas to Felipe and Jacinta (Ramirez) Brionez. She married Isobel Gonzales on August 17, 1974, in Beeville, Texas. She had worked in the laundry department at Hillside Lodge Nursing Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Felipe and Jacinta Brionez and two brothers, Ismael and Isaac Brionez.
She is survived by her husband, Isobel Gonzales; her five children, Mary Christine Ochoa, Norma (Rene) Gonzales, Rita (Anastacio, Jr) De La Cruz, Lilly May (Michael) Govella and J.D. (Lisa) Gonzales; two brothers, Israel (Mary) Brionez and Danny (Dahlia) Brionez. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, at New Hope Christian Church. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. The funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 1, at New Hope Christian Church with Pastor Salvador Rincon officiating. Interment will follow at the Berclair Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Anthony J. Gonzales, Aaron Gonzales, Justin Govella, Jeremy Ochoa, Frank Ochoa, Jr and David Orozco. Honorary pallbearers are Matthias Govella and Joshua Gonzales.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial