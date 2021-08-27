Irene “Nene” Flores Camacho, of Berclair, Texas, entered eternal rest on August 26, 2021, at the age of 99.
Mrs. Camacho was born in Berclair on October 7, 1921, to the late Franciso Flores and Vicenta Garza. She loved listening to Willie Nelson and Little Joe.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tomas Camacho Sr.; sons, Baldemar Camacho, Ernest Camacho; also numerous brothers and sisters.
Irene is survived by her children, Alejandro (Gloria) Camacho, Tomas (Alicia) Camacho Jr., Robert (Rosita) Camacho Sr., Mary Alice (Joe) Rubio, Raul (Mary) Camacho Sr., Rolando Camacho, Yolanda Artavia, Beatrice (Joe) Diaz, Ruben Camacho, Rosalinda (Roland) Crutchfield; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow in Berclair at the Berclair Cemetery.
Treviño Funeral Home