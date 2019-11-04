Israel Gonzales, 56, of Beeville, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Beeville.
Mr. Gonzales was born Feb. 22, 1963, in Beeville to Pablo and Josefina (Pena) Gonzales. He was a construction worker by trade and a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Josefina Gonzales; and a sister, Lorraine Gonzales.
Survivors include two sons, Christopher Gonzales of Schulenburg and Israel Gonzales Jr. of Houston; a brother, David (Florinda) Gonzales of Beeville; and four sisters, Mary Saenz of Seabrook, Suzy Pina of Sinton, Sylvia Lee of Iraan and Cynthia Alvarez of Alice.
Visitation was held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
A chapel service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, with Deacon Juan Vasquez officiating. Burial will follow at Pettus Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Gonzales, Israel Gonzales Jr., Victor Gonzales, David Gonzales, David Paul Gonzales and Rafael Garza.
