Israel Martinez Casarez, 84, of Beeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mr. Casarez was born July 12, 1935, in Beeville to Jesus and Elena (Martinez) Casarez. He married Maria Castaneda in March 1968 in Victoria. He retired from Mrs. Baird’s Bakeries and was a member of the Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; six sisters; a daughter, Linda Casarez; a son, Daniel Rendon; and a grandson, Michael Eric Rendon.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Maria Casarez of Beeville; three daughters, Yolanda (Eliseo) Bazan and Elsa Rendon, both of Victoria, and Sylvia Alvarado of Beeville; a son, Michael (Melanie) Casarez of Victoria; a brother-in-law, Rodolfo (Santos) Castaneda of Beeville; a sister, Cristela Rodriguez of Houston; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, with Minister Daniel Garza officiating. Burial will follow at the San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville.
Pallbearers will be Eliseo Bazan, Marcus Cumpian, Mikee Martinez, Gerald Martinez, Victor Jarcki, Christian Watts, Cristopher Martinez and Dillon Bates.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Cumpian, Seth Verret, Eric DelBosque, Michael Martinez, Sean Miles and Noah Jarcki.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home