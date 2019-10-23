Israel “Riley” Vega (79) went to be with our Lord, October 22, 2019,after a lengthy battle with cancer. Riley was born on October 1, 1940 to Antonio and Antonia (Segovia)Vega in Beeville, Texas.
As a young man, Riley worked at Ford Motor Company. With the skills he learned there and his entrepreneurial spirit, he opened Riley’s Diamond Finish Auto Clinic in 1972. For 47 years,his business offered services to the city of Beeville and the surrounding community.
In addition to his auto repair business, Riley had an immense love for music. This love for music began at a very young age which led to a long and distinguished career as a musician. Riley played the bass and electric guitar with a variety of groups, including Mariachis, in a variety of venues throughout Texas. Later in life, Riley committed his life to Jesus Christ; and, on many Sundays he could be found playing with other musicians as they lifted their voices in song and praise. Those who knew Riley knew him to be a man of his word,dependable, generous, and ready to lend a helping hand to others in need.
Riley is survived by his partner Kimberly Freude, daughter, Terry J. Vega of Alma, MI, son Anthony Vega of Alma MI, Leticia (Javier) Johns of Floresville, TX, Xaviera Mainka of Beeville, TX, many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters Mary (Ruben) of Gainesville, GA,Diana Rivera of Rockport, TX, Rachel Montemayor (Santos) of Friendswood,TX, Naomi Aguire (Ignacio) of Rockport, TX along with a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Riley is preceded in death by his son, Michael Vega, parents Antonio and Antonia Vega, and sisters Adela Sanchez, Soveida Huckaby and Martha Deleon.
The family will visit with friends and community members from 6:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 and Saturday, October 26, 2019 10:00am to 11:00am at New Hope Church, Beeville, TX. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Hope Christian Church, 301 S. FM 351, Beeville, TX 78102. Burial to follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Reception will follow at New Hope Christian Church Fellowship Hall.
Pallbearers are Timothy Chavez, Bryan Montemayor,
Jake DeLeon Benjamin Callejas, Michael Riley Vega and Michael Anthony Vega.
Treviño Funeral Home