Iva Ruth Cude Reece was born November 15, 1924 at home in Beeville, Texas and passed into eternal life on December 2nd at 95 years of age. Memorial service: 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Granbury.
Ruth was a loving and talented math teacher, minister’s wife and mother. She was beloved by her many math students, supported and was active in her beloved husband Charles’ 43-year ministry in the Disciples of Christ (Christian Church), and poured out her love and life for her four children, grandchildren, family and friends. Her legacy is love and all who were loved by her are better for it.
Ruth’s kindness, humor, compassion, faith and love of beauty contributed to the lives of many in the teaching field, ministry field and family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Charles Reece; father, Leslie Cude; mother, Anna Williamson Cude; sister, Cille Cude Haszier; and brothers, Bill Cude and Pat Cude.
Ruth is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and George Sutton; daughter, Patty Amos; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Luke Wooddell; and son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Brenda Reece; grandchildren, Teri Baker, Sarah Jane Semrad, Nathan Sutton and Amon Ibrahim; great-grandchildren, Laura Jane and Jake Baker, Eva and Jiri Semrad and Charles Sutton; sister, Mary Cutkosky and brother, George Cude and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Special thank you to the Memory Care Unit at the Cove, Waterview in Granbury for their love, friendship and care for Ruth.
She was a member of First Christian Church, Granbury, Texas.
Suggested memorials are First Christian Church or the charity of your choice.