J.B. Taylor, 86, of Beeville, Texas passed away on June 4, 2022.
J.B. was born July 26, 1935 in McCoy, Texas in Atascosa county to Willie Delbert Taylor and Ethel Agnes Popham. He was raised on a dairy and peanut farm. He later moved to Beeville and went to work in the oilfield, until retirement. One of his favorite memories as a child was learning John 3:16 in Sunday school.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Delbert Taylor and Ethel Agnes Popham; a sister, Elsie Pearl Reed; three brothers, Lawrence Delbert Taylor, Walter James Taylor, and Robert Eugene Taylor.
Survivors include two sisters, Bessie Jean Cox of Beeville and Barbara Louise Padgett of Pace, Florida; two brothers, Richard David Taylor of Cotulla and Franklin Ray (Sue) Taylor of Corpus Christi; a stepdaughter, Janet Kay Bird of Beeville; two step-grandsons, Richard (Kim) Hunter of Corsby and Jason Coffelt of League City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville with Reverend Bill Stockton officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Floresville, Texas at 12:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be David Wayne Taylor of Pflugerville, Clifford Reed of Hondo, Robert Padgett of Pace, Brandon Kisselring of Flour Bluff, Richard Hunter of Crosby and Matthew Kisselring of Flour Bluff.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Lardin of Flour Bluff, Joe Brock Flour Bluff and Jason Coffelt of League City.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home