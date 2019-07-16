Jacinto Del Bosque Jr., 48, of Beeville, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Mr. Del Bosque was born Aug. 25, 1970, in Beeville to Jacinto and Lucy (Arratia) Del Bosque. He married Sharon Marie Barrera in Beeville on July 12, 2004, and had worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Marie Del Dosque of Beeville; two sons, Jimmy Barrera and Jacinto Del Bosque III of Beeville; two daughters, Jessica Degardo and Tiffany Del Bosque of Beeville; his mother, Lucy Castillo of Beeville; his father, Jacinto Del Bosque of Beeville; four brothers, Ernest (Bethany) Del Bosque of Cameron, Shaun (Abagail) Nick of San Antonio, and Felix Castillo and Bobby (Natalie) Castillo, both of Beeville; two sisters, Christella (Reymundo) Ramirez of Beeville and Destinee Del Bosque of San Antonio; and seven grandchildren, Mya and Taya Torres, Jeanne and Avery Barrera, Aiden Degardo, Maverick and Juliet Martinez.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited there at 7 o’clock with Deacon Luis Trevino officiating.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel