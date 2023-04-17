Jack Reece Seals, Sr., 91, died at home in Beeville, Texas April 16, 2023.
Jack was born November 5th 1931 in Breckenridge, Texas, the eldest of three sons of Lowell and Ella Seals. He graduated from Reagan County High School at Big Lake, Texas in 1949 and attended Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde, Texas from 1949-1951 on a football scholarship. He graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas in 1953 with a major in Education. He earned a Master of Education degree at the University of Texas in 1953 with a major in Educational Administration. He was drafted into the Army through the National Guard in 1955 as a Corporal.
After graduating from the Army Intelligence School at Fort Holabird in Baltimore, Maryland, Jack became a Special Agent with the Army Counterintelligence Corps and assigned back to Texas at Fort Hood to a Counterintelligence Corps detachment. He was honorably discharged in 1956. He taught sixth grade in Uvalde quickly moving into the principal position at West Main Junior High and then Assistant Principal at Uvalde High School. In 1964, he was hired by Beeville ISD as Curriculum Coordinator then later moved into the position of Assistant Superintendent retiring in 1989. After retirement, he served with the Bee County Action Agency writing grants for various social benefits, President and then Director of the Rotary Club of Beeville, founding member and President of the Board of the OATH Program for medical assistance for low income families, and several other social and civic efforts in Beeville.
Jack was an Eagle Scout and avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hunting and fishing. He passed those passions, and the appreciation of nature, on to his four sons. He also passed the love for singing and playing folk music and was known for being an excellent harmonica player.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Ella Seals; his first wife of 11 years, Patti LaForge Seals; and by his younger brother, Richard Seals.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Reagan Seals; his youngest brother, David Seals; his four sons, Jack Reece Seals Jr., Hershall LaForge Seals, Michael David Seals, and Patrick Lowell Seals.
Jack was a great husband, father, brother, leader, friend, and mentor touching many lives with kindness and generosity.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Oakville Cemetery.
