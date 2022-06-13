Jackie Jay Davis, 91, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home in Beeville, Texas.
Mr. Davis was born September 25, 1930 in Gillett, Texas to Perry Ellis Davis and Beulah May (Cavasor) Davis. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy and was owner and operator of a used auto parts store. He enjoyed racing horses.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Beulah Davis; his wife, Virginia Cope; a son, Larry (Maggie) Davis; and a granddaughter, Tricia Manning.
He is survived by his daughter, Mitzi (Robert) Stallings; two grandchildren, Karey (Otto) Cheatham and Robert David (Jennifer) Stallings, Jr.; and five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kaelan and Beau Cheatham and Berkeley and Emersyn Stallings.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Stowe officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jay Davis, James Pittman, David Stallings, Otto Cheatham, Kevin Wesson and Gentry Wesson.
Family and friends will gather at the Davis residence, 3793 Elm Drive, after the service.