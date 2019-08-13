Dear Lord,
Thank you for the short time we were able to know and love Jacob Cole Thompson, who was born in Beeville, Texas, on March 27, 2002, to Tracy Dean Thompson and Patricia Therese Knorr. He was a very smart young man whose life was taken at the age of 17. He was a student at A.C. Jones High School at the time of his passing. Jacob passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Jacob was a loving son, grandson, nephew and cousin. He grew up in Refugio, Texas and later moved to Beeville. He loved and played baseball, Little League and his dad took him to the batting cage for practice. He played football.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ken Carter and Jimmy Roy Thompson, Jr.; and a cousin, Justin Salcido.
Survivors include his father, Tracy (Rebecca) Thompson of Refugio; his mother, Patricia Thompson of Beeville; two sisters, Tabitha Thompson of Refugio and Desirae Leafty of Beeville; a brother, Timothy Leafty of Skidmore; his girlfriend, Christiella Castaneda; grandmothers, Peggy Carter and Frances E. Thompson, both of Beeville; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Beeville followed by a luncheon. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Refugio, Texas after the meal.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Thompson, Arnold “Mr. Arnold” Cisneros, Desirae Leafty, TJ Leafty, Pablo Salinas, Richard Myers and Matthew Coffeen.
Honorary pallbearer will be Christiella Castaneda.
Galloway Funeral Home