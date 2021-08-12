After a long battle with brain cancer, Jacob Towns Hardin passed away on August 6th, 2021, surrounded by family members at his home in Horseshoe Bay, Texas.
A Celebration of Life service for Jacob will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls, Texas, at 11 AM on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Honorary pallbearers are: Hunter Towns, Bill Alford, Chris Hardin, Elijah Hawkins, Noah Gipson, Braden Perryman and Mason Melnar.
Jacob was born in Odessa, Texas, on September 4, 1998. His family moved to the Boerne, Texas, area in October 2000, where he graduated from Boerne Champion High School. He then attended Texas A&M University as an Engineering student.
Jacob lived a very full life in 22 years. In middle school he was recognized by the Duke Talent (TIP) program as an exceptional student. In high school he was in the National Honor Society, officer of the Speech and Debate Club and played the cello in the orchestra. Jacob volunteered to help with many activities at the Kronkosky House in Boerne, Texas. He achieved Eagle Scout recognition in the Boy Scouts. He became a Mason and member of Kendall Masonic Lodge #897 before starting his freshman year at Texas A&M. At Texas A&M Jacob participated in three Aggie Invent team competitions which he greatly enjoyed, was an officer for Aggies Creating Sustainable Solutions, and was also involved with Aggies With Limbs.
Jacob loved to travel. In 7th grade he traveled to China as part of a student exchange program. During summers in middle school and high school Jacob went on mission trips to areas in the United States with the youth group at the Spring Creek Methodist Church in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. He also traveled to other parts of the country with middle and high school orchestra and science groups. He loved hiking and camping, and climbed both the highest peak in Texas (Guadalupe Peak) and in the lower 48 states (Mount Elbert in Colorado).
Words cannot describe what an exceptional young man Jacob was. He was a joy to everyone in his life, and an inspiration in more ways than one. He was always happy, supportive and a loyal friend. He was never angry, and always positive to the end. He will be truly missed.
Jacob is survived by his parents, James Keith Hardin and Donna Towns Hardin, his sister, Melinda James Hardin, and many other relatives including: Grandmother Betty Towns of Boerne, Texas; Aunt and Uncle Laura and Kevin Sullivan of Boerne, Texas; Uncle Kirk Towns of Boerne, Texas; Aunts JoAnn Morgan of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Jean Helms of Hayesville, North Carolina; Aunt Kathy Elder of San Antonio, Texas; cousins Hunter Towns of Houston, Texas, Madison, Marshall and Whitney Towns of Wimberley, Texas, Mason and Barrett Sullivan of Boerne, Texas, Chris Hardin and wife Elizabeth of Orlando, Florida, Jeannae and husband Pete Geist of Alpharetta, Georgia, Jeff Helms of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Lindsay and her husband Bill Alford of San Antonio, Texas.
An engineering scholarship fund in memory of Jacob is being established at Texas A&M. If you would like to contribute either (i) send your memorial donations to the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840, and designate “In memory of Jacob Hardin” on the memo line of the check, or (ii) go online to give.am, select General Memorial, check the ‘This gift is in honor of someone special’ box, and enter Jacob Hardin.
Arrangements under the care of Jenkins Funeral Home, Burnet, TX.