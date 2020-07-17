BEEVILLE – Jacob Travis Puga, 30, of Beeville, passed away on July 13, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1990, in Beeville, Texas, to Domingo and Mary Jane (Tapia) Puga. He had worked in the oil field industry and was a longtime member of Mariachi Luna y Sol, and his talent was playing the Gitaron Bass Guitar.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Inocencio Tapia, Sr., Ramon Zapata, Benito and Paula Puga.
He is survived by his spouse, Sabrina Maldonado of Beeville; parents, Domingo and Mary Jane Puga, Sr. of Beeville; one son, Jacob Travis Puga, Jr. of Beeville; seven step-children, Makayla, Katlynn, Mayah, Santiago, Wyatt, Nicholas and Riley Rios; maternal grandmother, Anestacia Zapata of Beeville; one sister, Cecelia (Daniel) Maldonado of Beeville; two brothers, Domingo (Alyssa) Puga, Jr. and Johnny Angel (Yesenia) Puga both of Beeville. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Monday, July 20, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm.
Graveside service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, July 21, at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2 with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Maldonado, Ramiro Quiroz, Ryan Briseno, James Garza, Juan Casas, Guadalupe Lopez, Michael Moreno, Jarrod Howard, David Garcia, Lazaro Molina, Santiago Rios and Agumero Puga, Jr.
