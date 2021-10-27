Jacqulyn Joan Kimball Helm, 84, of Mineral, Texas, passed away October 20, 2021, in The Woodlands, Texas.
Joan was born in Beeville, Texas, to A.J. (Jack) and Ruby Kimball on February 3, 1937, and attended Pettus ISD. She married Julius Robert Helm in 1985 in Beeville. Joan enjoyed her work for years with Dr. Hester, Dr. Schroeder and Dr. Baker (Beeville optometrists).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Robert Helm – her best friend and the love of her life! She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Preston; her son, John Ray; and her grandson, Dustin.
Joan is survived by her children and their spouses: Allen (Diane), Jack (Jean), Debra (Mike), Sherry, Deborah (George), and Connie (Carl). She was blessed with grandchildren: Lauren and Jonathan, Andrew and Abigail, Lindsey and James and Michelle and Wendy; and great-grandchildren: Evangeline and Juliette, Jackson, Braden and Hannah, Landon and Jillian, Andrew and Austin and Megan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, 409 N. Tyler St., Beeville, Texas.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 30, with burial immediately following at the Mineral Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Allen Berger, Andrew Berger, James Wright, Blake Allen, Travis Glisson and Bill Sysock.
Memorial gifts may be made to STCH Ministries, P.O. Box 1210, Beeville, Texas 78104-1210. (Make checks payable to South Texas Children’s Home).
The family of Joan Helm wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Reunion Court of The Woodlands Assisted Living and Amen Hospice.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home