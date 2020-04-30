Jaime Prieto Sr., 62, of Pettus, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in San Antonio.
Mr. Prieto was born April 5, 1958, in Mathis to Juaquin Estefana (Briseno) Prieto. He finished high school. He was a Catholic and was retired from the oil field and Walmart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Petra Saenz and Alejandra Aguilar; and brothers, Andres Prieto, Joe Prieto Sr., Pasquel Prieto and Juaquin Prieto Sr.
Survivors include his companion, Maria Maldonado; son, Jaime Prieto Jr.; daughters, Lisa Marie Prieto, Selena Suzette Prieto; daughter-in-law, Mary Davila; grandsons, Alex Xavier Prieto, Brayden Prieto; granddaughters, Jasalin Nevaeh Garza and Leilani Prieto; brothers, Esteban (Minerva) Prieto, Angel (Francisca) Prieto and Juan Prieto Sr.; sister, Adela (Jaime) Juare; and stepson, Arthur Lee Maldonado.
Due to the COVID-19 a private burial will be held for the immediate family only with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Manuel Prieto, Jesus Morales, Alex X. Prieto, Andrew Bryd, Juaquin Prieto and Jaime Prieto Jr.
Treviño Funeral Home