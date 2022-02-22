James Clifford “Cliff” Jemison, 89, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Beeville, Texas.
Cliff was born at home in Beeville on November 3, 1932 to Herbert Morris Jemison and Jean Opal (Lockwood) Jemison. He grew up farming with his parents and his younger siblings, Dorothy and Bobby. His last year of high school he only took one class, graduating from A.C. Jones in 1952 and started working at International Harvester. He then delivered propane for Reynold’s Propane and then worked in the oilfield industry until he retired in 1997. He always worked hard to provide for his family.
Cliff met and married the love of his life, Bobbie Nell Patterson, in October 1974. He was a competitive stock car driver in his younger years and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and restoring and remodeling antique cars. Cliff and Nell (Mom and Dad) were members of a Model A Club that gathered for beautiful road trips and lunches to various towns including the gorgeous Ozark Mountains. On the fun side, they dressed the part in overalls and entered a multitude of parades winning many first-place trophies.
Cliff was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Beeville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Nell (Patterson) Jemison on April 4, 2021; his parents, Herbert M. and Jean Jemison; and his brother, Bobby Jemison.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Diane (Bob) Webster of Lexington, Tennessee; stepdaughter, Nina L. (Macy) McCorkle of Shiner; stepson, Leslie A. (MaryJane) Gay of Beeville; daughter, Belinda (Chris) Campos of Beeville; sister, Dorothy Henry of College Station; and sister-in-law, Margaret Jemison of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 10 o’clock with Beau Jemison officiating.
He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Bobbie, at Glenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home