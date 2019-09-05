James Dwayne Ray, 50, of Skidmore, died on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Mr. Ray was born Nov. 16, 1968, in Bellflower, California, to James Clarence and Darlene Faye (Frieson) Ray. He was member of the Cowboy Church, an ironworker rigger, member of the Brothers of the Hooks and he enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Darlene F. Ray of Hutchinson, Kansas; a son, Joey Dwayne Ray of Hutchinson; two brothers, Randy (April) Ray of Hutchinson and Bruce (Vickie) Ray of Langdon, Kansas; two sisters, Cindy Herzog and Sandra Ray Ruble, both of Hutchinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on a later date.