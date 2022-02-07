James E. “Jimmy” Gabbert, 88, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Jimmy was born December 9, 1933, in Troy, Texas to Jesse James Gabbert and Mary Loretta (Hester) Gabbert. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Jimmy married Glenda Palmer in Temple on June 8, 1959, and was a member of the Baptist faith. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Loretta Gabbert; four brothers, Duane, Revis, Dean and Doyle Gabbert; and his wife of 51 years, Glenda Louise Gabbert.
Survivors include three daughters, Donna (Freddy) Losak of Waco, Yvonne Gabbert of Marble Falls and Kathy (Dave) Gabbert Smith of Beeville; a son, Ryan Gabbert of Beeville; four sisters, Joye Burns of Alabama, Norma (Dave) Sisemore of Axtell, Barbara Lento of Ben Wheeler and Jeanie (Toby) Toberney of Ben Wheeler; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers were Ryan Gabbert, Dillon Smith, Dustin Losak, Brent Losak and Dave Smith.
Honorary pallbearers were Cade Gabbert, Josh Manthei, Adam Manthei, Eric Manthei, Bryan Gabbert, Clint Gabbert, Shane Gabbert, Jim Burns, Todd Gabbert, Kevin Gabbert, Wade Gabbert and Freddy Losak.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home