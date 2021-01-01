James Earl Lockhart II, age 18 of Beeville passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Mr. Lockhart was born in Corpus Christi on June 12, 2002, to James Earl Lockhart, Jr. and Elda M. Lopez. He attended public schools in Beeville I.S.D., and recently obtained his G.E.D. He is preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents, Benito & Ellie Lopez; paternal grandmother, Carol Scarberry; uncle, Benny Lopez; and aunt, Anissa Lopez Dominguez. Survivors include his grandfather, Bill Scarberry of Beeville; mother, Elda M. Lopez of Beeville; two brothers, Sergio R. Lemon, Myteo Lopez of Beeville; five sisters, Samantha R. Lemon, Tavia R. Lemon, Dyani E. Dominguez, Kree Lockhart, Keely Lockhart of Beeville; one uncle, Eric Scarberry of Beeville; stepsister, Ylora Posada of San Antonio; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 5:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. Remarks can be given during this time. Interment will be private.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced, and masks are mandatory.
Treviño Funeral Home