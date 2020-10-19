James “Jaime” Rodriguez, 59, of Beeville went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2020.
He was born in Beeville, Texas on August 27, 1961, to Francisca Martinez Farias.
He was preceded in by his siblings, Jesusa F. Banda, Aurora F. Garza, Alma F. Moreno, Lydia F. Ochoa and Rudy Rodriguez.
James is survived by his siblings, Beatrice Benavidez of Beeville, Texas, Diana (Daniel) Gonzalez of Houston, Texas, Jesse (Mary) Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas, Juan Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas, Theodoro (Minnie) Rodriguez of Houston, Texas, and Rosie Torres of Grand Prairie, Texas.
Visitation was held at Treviño Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 5:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm.
Jaime lay in repose at 9:00am on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with the funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00am with Father Jacob officiating.
Burial followed at Our Lady of Victory # 2.
Pallbearers were Joe Anthony Benavidez, Amie Garcia, Michael Moreno, Erica Ramirez, Marissa Ramirez, Trinidad Ramon
Treviño Funeral Home