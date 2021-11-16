James “Jim” Leon Hasley, 73, of Beeville, Texas passed away October 31, 2021, at Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville.
Jim was born October 11, 1948, in Ottumwa, Iowa to Overton James Hasley and Margaret Irene (Meeker) Hasley. He was a 1968 graduate of Ottumwa High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army where he was ranked as a Quartermaster. He enjoyed reading, playing games and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Overton and Irene Hasley; a sister, Terry Lynn Hasley-Wright; and a brother, Richard Hasley.
No services are scheduled at this time.
