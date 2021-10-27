James Joseph Patzke, 81, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at his home in Beeville, Texas.
James was born August 25, 1940, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Joseph B. Patzke and Lorraine (Brings) Patzke. He married Ramona “Dolly” Swinney on August 18, 1973. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 21 years, employed in the supply department earning the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class and was a Vietnam veteran. He was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church as well as a member of the VFW, NARFE and the FRA. An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed collecting antiques.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lorraine Patzke; his wife, Dolly Patzke; and a son, Jim Padgett.
Survivors include two sons, John Thompson and Richard Thompson; grandchildren, John J. Thompson, David Thompson, Kayleigh Thompson, Nathan Thompson and Erica Thompson; three sisters, Susan Hufsey, Kathy Riech and Carol Bufkin; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 28, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home followed by burial at Glenwood Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Dolly.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home