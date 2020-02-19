James Lee Nelson, of Pettus, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Monday, February 17, at the age of 79. He was born in Gonzales County on December 27, 1940 to Rook and Beatrice Nelson. Jimmy was a graduate of Pettus High School in 1959 and voted Mr. PHS , Most Handsome, President of his class, and gained a full football scholarship as a quarterback at Southwest Texas State University. On February 6, 1961 he married the love of his life and his best friend, Helen Jean Pundt Nelson.
He spent his life in the oil patch, first working offshore on the Gus 2 for Coral Drilling Company, then for Ballard Well Service, and eventually owned and operated Yegua Oilfield Services in Pettus. He considered all that worked for him his extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Rookie, Jack, And Johnny Nelson; one sister, Helen Nealy; two brothers-in-law, Joe Boeck and Allen Cormier, and three sisters-in-law, Katie Cormier, Betty Lou Mitchell, and Emma Jo Otwell.
He is survived by his wife Helen Jean, one daughter, Belinda (Clay) Pace, and three sons, Jim Jr (Susan), Richard (Kristy) and Daniel (Julie) Nelson. He is also survived by his sisters Alice Rollings and Lily Harris, and four brothers-in-law, Hubert Harris, Terry Otwell, Arnold Smith, and Bryan Pundt, one sister-in-law, Linda Nelson. Jimmy had ten grandchildren, Jamie Pace, Jennifer (Josh) McCoy, Melissa (Julian) Uballe, Brandon Nelson, Zachary Nelson, Hayden Nelson, Brigham Nelson, Callie Nelson, Zachary (Randi) Baldwin, Derek (Nikki) Baldwin, and twelve great-grandchildren. Jimmy also loved his numerous nieces and nephews.
Jimmy will be remembered by his love for his family, his joke for every occasion, his rendition of the song, Butter Beans, and many other wonderful qualities that made him a unique and special man.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, at 5:30 at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, at 2:00, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel in Beeville, Pastor Jesse Berthold officiating. Joe Bob Boeck will speak.
Burial will be in a private ceremony on the ranch that he loved.
Pallbearers: Jeff Boeck, Grady Harris, Johnny Harris, Jerry Nelson, Rookie Nelson, Pat Nelson, Alfred Perez, Juaquin Prieto, Juaquin Prieto III
Honorary Pallbearers: Terry Otwell Jr, Larry Otwell, Billy Cormier, Ruben San Miguel, and his beloved grandchildren.
