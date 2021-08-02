James Lee Newman Gary, 82, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
James was born June 16, 1939, in Beeville to Ralph E. Newman and Elizabeth (Reader) Newman. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Mission Specialist. A cowboy at heart, James enjoyed the outdoors which led him to a career in ranching.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Newman in September 2005; and his mother, Elizabeth Newman in August 1998.
Survivors include his soul mate, Sandy Belcher; four children, Julie Gary, Rick Gary, Lisa Gary Molton and Tamme Leff; two sisters, Betty Laughlin and Evelyn Price; a brother, Kenneth Newman; grandchildren, Bowen Belcher, James Belcher and Medleynn Belcher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
A graveside service was conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Beeville Memorial Park with Pastor Pat Traxler officiating.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home