James M. Caruso, 71, of George West, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Mr. Caruso was born March 20, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Michel Caruso and Gloria Maureau. He retired from Conoco Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a stepdaughter, Jessica Puetey.
Survivors include his wife, Sanjuana “Janie” Caruso; a son, Cary Caruso; two daughters, Lettie Caruso and Mandy DeLeon; two stepsons, Santos “Bubba” Aguilar and Vince Aguilar; a stepdaughter, Isabel Aguilar Reyes; a sister, Linda (Roland) Vitry; three brothers, Michel (Sheila) Caruso Jr., Thomas (Toby) Caruso and Robert “Bobby” Caruso; 20 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Galloway & Sons George West Chapel.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home