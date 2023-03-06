James Michael McKinney, age 68, was called to the Kingdom of Heaven on February 24, 2023. He was born December 4, 1954 to Clem and Barbara McKinney in Beeville, Texas.
Mike was reunited with his loving wife, Cindy McKinney, who preceded him in death. Mike is survived by his daughter, Brec; son-in-law Jim; grandsons, Santanna, Luke, Lance, and Levi; daughter, Bre’Ann; and son-in-law Forrest. Mike is also survived by his brother Bob and sister-in-law Nancy; sister-in-law Robin and preceded in death by his brother Pat.
Mike graduated from Texas A&M University with his Bachelors and Masters. His devotion to Texas A&M lasted throughout his life. Mike and Cindy even married at the All Faiths Chapel on campus. Often, Brec would receive Texas A&M football game tickets for her birthday and, of course, would be accompanied by Dad.
After graduation from Texas A&M, Mike found his passion within the Texas 4-H Extension Service. Mike enjoyed his time as a County Extension Agent helping youth to raise and show their livestock animals. In 1986, Mike and Cindy packed up their children and moved to Brownwood, Texas where Mike began as Program Director. As Program Director, Mike created life long bonds with the summer staff, the campers that looked forward to summer camps, and the campers who came in the spring. Mike would go on to retire from the Texas 4-H Extension Service as the Director of the Texas 4-H Center.
During his down time at the Texas 4-H Center, Mike would travel the country from Alaska to southern tip of Texas, to present motivational speeches. From the native children in Barrow, Alaska, to prisons and countless other destinations. Mike inspired people to reach their dreams and empowered others through motivation to have a positive outlook on life.
Along with his enthusiasm for others, Mike was also dedicated to the conservation of wolves. Mike passed his love of animals to his daughter who would be delighted when he brought home the random skunk, squirrel, goat, or another wolf.
In lieu of a formal memorial service, Mike’s ashes will be spread with his wife at McKinney Springs in Big Bend National Park. Big Bend National Park was a favorite destination of Mike and Cindy. Thank you to Brownwood Funeral Home for their compassion during this time.
If you want to send condolences you may do so by sending them to: Brec Espinoza / 901 CR 178 / Bangs, TX 76823.
If you would like to make a donation to a charity in Mike’s memory you may do so by sending it to: Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation / P.O. Box 11020 / College Station, TX 77842-1020. Make checks payable to: Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation, and note on the check, “In Memory of Mike McKinney.”