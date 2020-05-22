On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, James Richard Millikin, loving husband and father, peacefully passed away at the age of 95 in San Antonio, Texas of natural causes.
Jim was born on July 17, 1924 in Nowata, Oklahoma to Charles William and Jewel (Miller) Millikin. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and as a teenager, he became a pilot and group leader of a bomber group serving in Africa, Italy, and Corsica. He considered his military service to be one of the most defining periods of his life as he witnessed the hardships and sacrifice by his comrades and the importance of service to his country. On March 17, 1945 1st Lt James Millikin was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary achievement and “displaying great courage and superior leadership” while leading a large formation in an aerial attack upon a rail bill in Aldeno, Italy. In addition, Jim received the Air Medal for meritorious achievement in a September 16, 1944 attack upon enemy supply and communication lines and military installations at Bologna, Italy. After World War II, Jim received his degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin in 1948, and he practiced accounting in Beeville, Texas for most of his adult life. On August 8, 1953, he married Elizabeth Faith Dodgen in Blanco, Texas. They raised four children, Richard, Marcia, Joel and Michael.
Jim had a passion for his family, church, flying, sports, and the outdoors - especially golf and wild game hunting. His quick wit, infectious smile, pocketful of index cards, and fancy “wallet” (which was 2 rubber bands), was familiar to everyone he encountered. Many years were spent in the service to his community as a director of the First National Bank, board member of the Beeville ISD, Elder & Treasurer of the First Presbyterian Church of Beeville, treasurer of the Bee County Library, member of Beeville Rotary Club and member of the Beeville Navy League.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elizabeth in 2002. When asked later if he would be interested in finding someone with whom to spend his twilight years, he would say, “I already had the love of my life and no one else could compare.”
Jim is survived by his brother, Charles William Millikin Jr. (and wife Marilyn); his four children, Richard (and wife Tege), Marcia, Joel and Michael; four grandchildren, Ryan (and wife Tristyn) Millikin, Connor Millikin, Bryce Nayden and James Lucas Nayden; two great-grandchildren, Fischer Kate Millikin and Lane James Millikin; as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.
A social distancing graveside service was held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Beeville Memorial Park, Beeville, Texas. For those who were unable to attend and due to the current conditions, the service may be viewed at www.gallowayandsons.com.
For those desiring to do so, donations may be made in the name of Jim to The First Presbyterian Church of Beeville or the charity of one’s choice.