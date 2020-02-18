James Thomas Carter, 95, of Bee County, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Mr. Carter was born June 10, 1924, in Corbin, Kentucky, to Fred Onzo and Virginia (Prewitt) Carter. He married Dorothy Jean Van Dyke in 1946, in Greenville, Kentucky. He had retired from civil service after 30 years and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Jean Carter; a daughter, Patricia Ann Mancilla; a sister, Marilyn Sandlin; and two brothers, Austin and J.W. Carter.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Shaw of George West; a son, Michael Thomas (Mary Elaine) Carter of Corpus Christi; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
A chapel service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, with Shane T. Mormon officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Mormon, Jimmy Mormon, Devin Saenz, Hunter Austin, Marshall “Trey” Aelvoet and Robert Martin.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel