James Wayne Zimmer Jr., 54, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on March 2, 2021. He was born on March 7, 1966, in Beeville, Texas.
He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Alice Zimmer and Buster and Faye Turner; and his stepfathers, Joe McGee and Tommy Hargrove.
He is survived by his son, Danny Stockton Jr. of Azel TX; his mother, Peggy McGee of Beeville TX; his father, James (Melody) Zimmer Sr. of Walls Point, TX; sisters, Wendy (Richard) Greenwood of Marshall, VA, Lisa Casella of Skidmore, TX, Tammi McGee of Beeville TX and Lori McGee of Houston TX; his grandchildren, Logan and Briley Stockton of Dayton, NV; his nieces, nephew and great-nephews.
James was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his family and put them first. He was always willing to help a friend. He will be greatly missed by many.