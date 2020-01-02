Jamie Flores Jr., 32, of Beeville, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Mr. Flores was born April 9, 1987, in San Antonio to Jamie and Ruby (De Los Santos) Flores. He had worked in construction.
Survivors include a son, Ayden Christopher Flores of San Antonio; a daughter, Serenity Dominga Flores of San Antonio; mother, Ruby (Willie) Ramirez of Beeville; father, Jamie (Blanca) Flores of San Antonio; grandmother, Lucia Flores of San Antonio; sisters, Priscilla Marie (Justin Rodriguez) Flores of Beeville, Maureen (Rudy) Pulliam, Marissa Isabel Flores and Galaxy Gabriela Flores, all of San Antonio; and brothers, Jose Francisco (Leslie Gaona) Flores of Beeville, Gilbert Anthony Flores and Jonathan Andrew Flores, both of San Antonio.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, with Deacon Luis Trevino officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Gilbert Anthony Flores, Jose Francisco Flores, Justin Rodriguez, Rudy Pulliam, Rudy Ramirez and Fernando Aleman.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel