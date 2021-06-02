Jann Allison Miller Brown slipped quietly into the arms of Jesus Thursday, May 20, just shy of her 71st birthday June 14.
Jann was a resident of Beeville for over a decade and grew to love it after developing a circle of dear friends.
Surviving, her two daughters, Majken Raines of Gatesville and Fanchon Mariah Blythe of New Caney; a sister, Jacqueline Ingrid Miller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She joins in rest with her parents, Ben and Ingrid Helen Miller in the Secret Garden Cemetery located in Mt. Vernon.
A special thank you to her provider Sharon Fornes for taking care of all her needs in Beeville and also friend Susanna Moron who also assisted.