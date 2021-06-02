Jann Allison Miller Brown

Jann Allison Miller Brown

Jann Allison Miller Brown slipped quietly into the arms of Jesus Thursday, May 20, just shy of her 71st birthday June 14. 

Jann was a resident of Beeville for over a decade and grew to love it after developing a circle of dear friends. 

Surviving, her two daughters, Majken Raines of Gatesville and Fanchon Mariah Blythe of New Caney; a sister, Jacqueline Ingrid Miller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She joins in rest with her parents, Ben and Ingrid Helen Miller in the Secret Garden Cemetery located in Mt. Vernon.

A special thank you to her provider Sharon Fornes for taking care of all her needs in Beeville and also friend Susanna Moron who also assisted.

Recommended for you