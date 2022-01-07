Jason Matthew Burton, 32, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home in Beeville, Texas.
Jason was born June 17, 1989, to Billy Joe Burton and Joyce Jenkins. He was a 2009 graduate of Rhea County High School in Tennessee. Jason was a man of God who loved his Lord and family more than anything in this world. He brought a light to his loved one’s lives that will never go out and he will forever be loved.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty Jean Jenkins, Dee Estree Jenkins and Claude and Marie Burton; his uncle, Timothy Jenkins; and father, Billy Joe Burton.
Left behind to cherish fond memories of Jason include his mother, Joyce Blankenship; sisters, Brandie (Robert) Rodriguez, Megean (Isaac) Gomez and Cheyenne Blankenship; brother, Carl (Becky) Porter; his beloved nieces and nephews, Aubrey, Adrian, Kaylee and Riley Gomez, Robbie and Matthew Rodriguez; and many other family members.
“But the one who perseveres to the end will be saved.” Matthew 24:13
“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
