Jean J. Massaro, 58, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Christus Spohn Hospital, Beeville.
Jean was born September 25, 1961 in Hanford, California, to Arthur Kirby and Virginia Ray (Yaws) Scheetz. She truly loved her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Kirby and Virginia Scheetz; a son, Danny Lee Fish Jr.; two brothers, Charles Arthur Kirby and Joseph Shelton Kirby Sr.; and a sister, Rebecca Clairne Gryder.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony Paul Massaro of Beeville; a son, Steven K. Kirby (Rihannon Watkins); a daughter, Jackie Massaro; a sister, Dora “Dodie” Ray (Gary) Cozart; a brother, Michael J. Kirby; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel.
