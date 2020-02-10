Jennifer Anne (Palmer) Peters, 42, of Beeville, died Jan. 29, 2020, due to complications from diabetes.
Mrs. Peters was born Oct. 29, 1977, in Conroe to Cheryl Anne (Schneider) and John Daniel Palmer. She married Cole Lawrence Peters on Sept. 19, 2013, in Beeville.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Survivors include her husband, Cole Peters; their children, Emma and Ethan; her daughter, Avery Simon; her father, Dan Palmer of Conroe; mother-in-law, Josie Peters of Beeville; sister, Stephanie Palmer; and brother, Michael Palmer.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Bryan Boatman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.