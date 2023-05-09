Jeri Lee (Meek) Morton, who fought a courageous battle against cancer, triumphed when she donned her angel wings on April 30, 2023. She was at her home in George West, with her son, Andy Garza, and caring friend Adam Hooper, at her side. A devoted Christian who was God’s faithful follower, you could not know Jeri without knowing that God exists and is in our very beings, taking care to make sure we are safe and loved.
Born on July 1, 1948, in Greenville, South Carolina, Jeri was the daughter of Asa C. Meek and wife, Marjorie Louise (Muse) Meek. She grew up with her twin, Sheri, and their older sister Linda, as “Air Force brats,” moving from base to base.
Jeri first married Emilio Garza, whom she met at business school in San Antonio.
She is survived by him and their sons, Andrew James Garza of George West and Troy Lee Garza (Tessie) of New Market, Alabama. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Codi Glynn Garza (Tobi) of Lorena, Texas, Miriam Taylor Garza-Brister (Blade) and Caleb Austin Alfredo Garza, both of New Market, Alabama; three great-grandchildren, Ezra Lee, Oliver Glynn, and Arthur Rey of Lorena, Texas; as well as her sisters, Sheri McClain of San Antonio and Linda Cearley of Pleasanton. In addition, she is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as an aunt. She is also survived by former husband Brady Morton, Jr.
When asked about words that made them think of their Mema, her children and grandchildren answered brave, strong, loving, generous, home, hummingbirds and bold. She loved action movies, her beloved “Trigger,” and her grandchildren. Her favorite phrases were, “Mijo,” “You get it girlfriend,” “You weren’t raised like that,” “I’m gonna knock you out,” “You didn’t get that from me,” “Okay Baby,” and “Need any clothes washed?.” She would always ask, “How are my munchkins?,” and they did no wrong in her eyes. That was just Mema. She told it like it was, and she was loved for it.
Determined to further her education, Jeri earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Texas A&I University in 1988 and her Master’s Degree in Counseling from Texas A&M University - Kingsville in 1994. She worked for the Texas Workforce Commission, Coastal Plains MHMR, and Texas Adult Protective Services. Later, as a counselor at Coastal Bend College, she was dedicated to her students and their success in achieving their own education goals.
Jeri would have done anything for anyone and asked nothing in return. She was one gritty Mema, with every hair in place and perfect make-up, and was so loved for it.
James Oppenheim’s quote “Quick as a hummingbird, she darts so eagerly, swiftly, sweetly - dipping into the flowers of my heart” best describes the legacy Jeri leaves behind.
A celebration of Jeri’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on May 20, 2023 at the Brush Country Cowboy Church in George West, Texas.
