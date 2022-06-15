Jerry Luis Garcia “Homie,” age 64 of Beeville passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born June 20, 1957, in Sinton, Tx to the late Domingo Garcia and Ofelia Flores.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Salazar Garcia; sons, Jamie Garcia of Houston, Jerry D Garcia “JD” of Beeville, and Rosendo R Garcia (Jennifer) of Beeville; sister, Estolia (Toya) Garcia of Victoria.
He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Linda Garcia and Yvonne Rodriguez; brothers, John, Domingo, Anthony, and Armando Garcia.
Visitation will begin Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home at 5 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.