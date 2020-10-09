Jesse Houston Blankenship, 89, of Russellville, AR, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home in Russellville. The son of Joker and Rosalee Simons Blankenship, he was born September 14, 1931 in Pleasanton, Texas. He was a Painter. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Melissa Diane Hale; a brother, Cisero Blankenship.
Jesse is survived by a son, Mike Blankenship and a daughter, Jean Laymon both of Russellville; two granddaughters, Shelly Bennett of Marshfield, Missouri and Charisa Nichole Sponamore of Witchita, Kansas; eight great grandchildren; three brothers; a sister and several nieces and nephews.
