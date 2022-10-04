Jesse Lynn Arms passed away on September 29, 2022 at the age of 58.
Jesse was born January 13, 1964 in Beeville, Texas to Sydney Aline McMahon and Charles Arms.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother Wallace “Willie” Arms.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his wife, Linda Kaye Arms; a sister, Debbie O’Brien; a niece, Darla Walsh; a nephew, Charles “Charlie” Walsh; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial service were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville with Pastor Tim Stowe officiating.