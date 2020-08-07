Jessica Marina Avila September 22, 1968~July 6, 2020 (age 51)
JESSICA MARINA AVILA, was called to her eternal home, with her loving sisters by her side on July 16, 2020, at the age of 51 . She was born on September 22, 1968, to Jesus and Ophelia Avila in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was raised in Gregory, Texas; was a 1987 graduate of Gregory-Portland High School; and received her Bachelors in Accounting from Texas A&M Corpus Christi; she resided in San Antonio, Texas for the last 24 years and was a parishioner of St. Luke's Catholic Church.
Jessica was a devout catholic, who acclaimed that her spiritual foundation was instilled by her parents as she witnessed their constant trust in God through-out her life; she also attributed her strong beliefs and faithfulness was inspired by being active in the C.Y.O (Catholic Youth Organization) during her teenage years at her hometown parish of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; which she continuously supported through-out the years, especially the various youth groups and the Religious Education Department.
She enriched the lives of many with her beautiful, caring soul, love and Iaugher. She was always so giving, creative, resourceful, so full of energy and life. When she was in the room, it was always a celebration. Her smile always reminded us to smile, her hugs were so packed with love, and she accepted everyone as part of her family. She was a role model in so many ways; who captivated us by her beautiful outlook at life. Everyone flocked to her because she always saw the good in everyone. She was a woman of faith and her greatest gift to us, was her unconditional love.
Jessica is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Aurelio and Eulojia Avila, maternal grandmother, Olivia Escobedo; aunts, Manuela and Amelia Escobedo; uncles, Jose and Gilbert Avila.
She is survived by her parents, Jesus and Ophelia Avila; her sisters, Belinda Avila and Amanda Avila; her brother, Javier Jaime Avila; her niece Olivia Kristin (Aaron) Gutierrez; and her nephews, Javier Jaime Avila, Jr., Justin Avila, Randy Lee Parker, Christopher Sanchez, John Robert Sanchez, Andrew Sanchez, and Jonah Avila; her great-nieces, Arabella Poland, Olivia Raine Sanchez; and great-nephews, London Fox Gutierrez, ldris Stone Gutierrez and Javier Jaime Avila, Ill; as well as, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 107 Church Street, Gregory Texas. Burial will follow at the Gregory Cemetery.
(In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Religious Education Department of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gregory, Texas, her favorite charitable organization).
The family would like to thank Noreen Saenz, Melinda Garcia, Rosemary Beecher and their families for the beautiful friendship, love and caring for our daughter Jessica.