Jessie Lee (Stubblefield) Crites passed away in a local nursing home in Beeville, Texas, on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 83.
Jessie was born January 29, 1937, in San Benito, Texas, to Francis Edward Stubblefield and Lou Vena (Coe) Stubblefield. She enjoyed crafting and painting. She spent most days reading a good book or playing cards. She loved to watch her grandsons play baseball.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Guy Benson Crites Jr.; and a grandson, Kevin Lee Haws.
Survivors include a daughter, Valerie Kay (Ricky) Haws of Beeville; a son, Troy Nolan (Barbie) Crites of El Paso; two grandsons, Brandon (Candace) Haws and Nathan (Erin) Haws; three great-grandsons, Wyatt, Wryder and Whitten Haws; and a niece and nephew, Lisa Lucas and Doug Lucas.
Due to the current situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, there are no immediate plans for a funeral service beyond a private burial for the immediate family.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Haws, Nathan Haws, Ricky Haws, Troy Crites, Wyatt Haws, Wryder Haws and Whitten Haws.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Bee County Junior Livestock & Homemakers Show Scholarship Fund in memory of Mrs. Jessie Crites, P.O. Box 999, Beeville, TX 78104.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home