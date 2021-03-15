Jessie Lou (Archer) Rude, 76, was called home to the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Jessie Lou (Archer) Rude born in Beeville, Texas, February 9, 1944 – March 30, 2020, to Lenna Archer and Fred B. Archer. Their third child of four, Nona, John and Branch.
Survived is her loving husband Donald E. Rude, USNR of 56 years; her children Steven Rude and Stephanie (Michael) Stewart, her grandchildren Anthony Rude, Tyler Stewart and Logan Stewart; and her brother Branch (Anita) Archer. Jessie was a loving Christian woman who loved her God and is now an adoring angel in His Kingdom. She loved and was loved by her family to the moon and back.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Rebecca Creek Baptist Church, 11755 US-281, Spring Branch, TX 78070.
Arrangements under Bluebonnet Crematory, Legends Tri-County Funeral Services, San Marcus, Texas.