Jessie Maxine Harris of Beeville, Texas, peacefully went to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, October 5th, 2020, in Forney Texas.
She was born February 20, 1935, to Paul and Marie Jacobs Gilbert in Wewoka, Oklahoma. She attended school in Beeville, Texas. Maxine married the love of her life, Harold Gene Harris, on July 29, 1955, in Karnes City, Texas. She was a devoted wife and mom. She often babysat, enjoyed going to yard sales and from time to time often liked going out to eat and running into old friends. One of her favorite things she loved was watching her favorite westerns on TV. She had such a kind and giving heart. She never met a stranger and never had anything bad to say about anyone. She was a very simple person who loved her family and her friends.
Maxine was preceded in death by the love of her life in 1988, her mother and father, several brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her life was a living example of this Bible verse: Ephesians 4:32 “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Survivors include her beloved children, David Harris, Debra Harris, Donna Smith (Chuck), Kay Hopkins (Cary), Dawn Forsgren (Dennis), Pam Bryant (Troy), Jennifer Milligan, Jesse Harris; 12 amazing grandchildren and 13 awesome great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Stanley and Patsy Walton.
A graveside service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, October 10th, with Pastor Larry Perkins officiating at Glenwood Cemetery in Beeville. Pallbearers will be Chance Reaves, Adam Immenhauser, Christopher Pullin, Joe Hopkins, Zane Dortch and Michael Dortch.
Fellowship and lunch will follow at Pettus First Baptist Church, 501 Hodge, Pettus, Texas. Please come out and visit with family and friends and share your favorite memory or stories about our beautiful mother.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
The family of Maxine wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to her doctors, nurses, Alinea Family Hospice Care and her family and friends for all the love and support. She will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home