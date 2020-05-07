Jesus Alberto Ramirez Jr., 19, lovingly known as “JR”, went to be with the Lord, Sunday April 26, 2020, in Victoria, TX.
Jesus, Jr. was born March 25, 2001, to Jesus A. Ramirez, Sr. and Lorie Flores in Beeville, TX. Jesus, Jr. lived in Beeville most of his life and attended A.C. Jones High school. JR had a passion for skateboarding and wanted to become a professional skateboarder. He loved to make people laugh and had a smile that would melt your heart. JR was loved and cared for by many and touched the lives of many people.
JR was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jesse Ramirez; and his paternal great-grandmother, Maria Santos.
JR is survived by his father, Jesus (Marie) Ramirez, Sr.; his mother, Lorie Flores (Mike); paternal grandmother, Carolina Ybarra; maternal grandmother, Rosalinda Flores; his brother, Joshua Ramirez; and sister, Lita Cox; along with step-brothers, Johnny, Martelo, Fonso; and step-sister, Jonica. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from both sides of his large family.
A private Celebration of life will be held at a later date.