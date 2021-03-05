Jesus Esmael (Jesse) Garcia passed away on February 12, 2021, at the age of 57. He was born December 13,1963, in Olton, Texas.
Jesse enjoyed fishing, Camping and BBQ-ing. He was a very hard worker, and he had a very big heart. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ermelinda Lopez, grandson Arturo V Figueroa, Father Alfredo Garcia, grandmother Juanita Garcia.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his mother Consuelo Gonzales Garcia, his children Nicole Marie Garcia, Jesus Esmael Garcia Jr, Michele Lee Garcia, Yuma Arizona, Monica Marie Figueroa, Juan David (Felicia) Alvarado, Jose Eduardo (Erika) Garcia, Jesus Jaime (Alexis) Garcia, Corpus Christi, TX. Siblings Esmeralda Dolores (Felix) Pena, Esther G. (Jose Alberto) Vasquez, Israel (Nena) Garcia, Corpus Christi. TX. Uncles and Aunts Victor (Diana) Gonzales, Pete (Molly) Gonzales, Beeville, TX. Fernando(Delia) Garcia, Corpus Christi, TX. Gloria Sanchez, Plainview TX. 13 Grandchildren, Numerous Nephews, Nieces and Cousins.
Services entrusted to All Faith Cremation and Funeral Services.
We little knew that day,
God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death, we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you.
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us beautiful memories
Your love is still our guide.
And although we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.