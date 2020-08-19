Jesus Garza, 59, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on August 16, 2020.
He was born in Beeville, Texas, on August 23, 1960, to Luis L. Garza and Gertrudes Tijerina Garza. He was a maintenance man and was a high school graduate.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jesus is survived by his loving wife, Guadalupe Arce Garza; children, Jesus Garza Jr., Jessica Garza, Sonny (Krystal) Gonzales, Sebastian (Kimberly) Gonzales, Josie (Cliff) Rodriguez and Ivana Gonzales; brothers, Lupe Gonzales, Joe (Janie) Garza, Ysa (Shawn) Garza, all of San Antonio, Texas, Fidencio (Lupita Cano) Garza of Beeville, Texas; sisters, Dolores Segovia of Virginia and Dora (Danny) Loya of Beeville, Texas; 41 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Cliff Rodriguez, Sonny Gonzales, Jesus Garza Jr., Angel Cardenas, Juan Cruces, Victor Martinez, Jesse Carbajal and Ray Ibarra.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass was will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:00am with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2 cemetery.
