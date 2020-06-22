BEEVILLE – Jesus Gomez, Jr., 62, of Normanna, passed away on June 19, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1958, in Beeville to Jesus G. and Estella (Adamez) Gomez, Sr. He had worked in the seismograph industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus G. and Estella A. Gomez; and his beloved aunts and uncles, Luisa Salazar, Eva Gomez, Martin Gomez and Pedro Gomez.
He is survived by his spouse, Linda Gomez of Alice; two sons, Jesus (Ariel) Garza and Daniel (Mari) Gomez, both of Alice; two daughters, Lori (Jose) Gomez of Orange Grove and Mary Gomez of Alice; four brothers, Emilio Gomez and Gerardo (Ramona) Gomez, both of Normanna, and Jesus Juan (Sierra) Gomez and Antero (Jessica) Gonzales, both of Beeville; five sisters, Janie (Martin) Puente of Houston, Cynthia Moreno of San Antonio and Maria A. Gomez of Normanna, Elvia (Danny) Saenz and Romana (Mark) Carabajal, both of Beeville. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-9 pm on Monday, June 22, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum reciting. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, June 23, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gerardo Gomez Jr., Emilio Gomez, Jesus Juan Gomez, Daniel Gomez, Jesus Garza, Juan Villarreal, Mary Gomez and Hector Villegas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gerardo Gomez, Sr., Armando Moreno, Julian Garza, Edwin Rhodes, Paul Posada, Antero Gonzales, Amanda Gomez and Emileigh Gomez.
