Jesus Gomez Sr., 82, of Beeville, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Corpus Christi.
Mr. Gomez was born June 19, 1937, in Beeville to Pedro and Romana (Gonzales) Gomez. He married Maria Villarreal and was a Catholic and a retired laborer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Romana Gonzales; a daughter, Alicia Gomez; granddaughter, Samantha Marie Gomez; two brothers, Pedro Gomez Sr. and Martin Gomez; and a sister, Santos Reyes.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Maria V. Gonzales; five daughters, Petra (Manuel) DelBosque, Maria (Donald) Earnest, Alicia (Juan A. Flores) Gonzales, Elvia (Danny) Saenz and Romana V. (Mark) Carabajal; two sons, Jesus Juan “J.J.” (Janie) Gomez and Antero (Jessica Lopez) Gonzales Sr.; six children from his previous marriage, Janie (Martin) Puente Sr., Cynthia Moreno, Maria A. Gomez, Jesus (Linda) Gomez Jr., Emilio Gomez and Gerardo (Ramona) Gomez Sr.; 34 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug, 27, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Benavidez, Jonathan Benavidez, Alexandria Flores, Mark Ryan Carabajal, Matthew Carabajal and Donald Earnest III.
Honorary pallbearers will be Noah Carabajal, Luke Anthony Carabajal, Juan Adan Flores, Eli Rodriguez, Brandon Brooks, Gerardo Gomez Jr., Emileigh Gomez and Amanda Gomez.
Treviño Funeral Home