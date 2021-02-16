Jesus (Jesse) Naranjo Contreras, 80, of Beeville, Texas, passed-away Thursday, February 11, 2021, in a Corpus Christi hospital. He spent his final days charming the hospital staff. Doctors and nurses alike stated he was such a “lovely man” and “we enjoyed our talks.”
The eldest son to Jose Contreras, Jr. and the only son to Maria Naranjo Contreras. Jesse was born on April 15, 1940, in Beeville.
Jesse was Catholic and would often talk about his younger years as an altar boy. He graduated from Our Lady of Victory in 1957 and would often say that the staff called him “La Guerra Caminando”. He was a jack-of-all-trades; he often spoke of working in the fields with his parents and uncles and how his father taught him how to be carpenter. Jesse worked more than 35 years for Buddy Smith Drilling as a supervisor and foreman until he started his own drilling company. His passion was the outdoors and being at “the ranch”, he loved vegetable gardening and raising his ponies. He loved all aspects of hunting and was an avid collector of antiques and “treasures”. He loved anything sweet; he was often caught having cake for breakfast. When he was able, he loved dancing. Jesse was a jokester and never missed an opportunity to bring a smile or laughter to all. Later in life, he would read the weekly newspaper daily front to back several times, taking special note of funerals. As friends passed away, he made a point to be a regular funeral attendee. Though his greatest accomplishment was serving as the most amazing and loving caregiver.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Maggie Contreras, Beeville
Son, Rene M. Contreras Sr., Beeville
Daughter, Ymelda Calvillo (Ron), Houston
Son, Ruben Contreras, Beeville
Daughter, Lily M. Garcia, Beeville
Daughter, Anna M. Fiorello, San Antonio
Son, Joe H. Contreras (Belle), San Antonio
Half-sisters, Ida Padilla (John), Laly Contreras and Minnie Valdez, all of Beeville; Dee Candelaria of LaPorte;
Half-brothers, Rudy Contreras (Sheryl) of Austin and Ben Contreras (Sandra) of Ingleside; Dody Contreras, Randy Contreras (Rachael) and Ralph Contreras (Theresa) all of Beeville
He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Contreras, Jr.; and his mother, Maria Naranjo Contreras; two sons, Adrian and Jesus Contreras Jr.; stepmother, Lucila Contreras; half-sister, Beatrize Macuba; and half-brother, Fernando Contreras.
He had 13 grandchildren; especially close to his heart were Rene, Jr., Jessica, Alisa, Julian, Alayna and Aleaya; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm on Friday, February 19, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church with a holy rosary to follow at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers: Rumaldo Vasquez, Jr., Joe Rodriguez, Joe H. Contreras, Rene M. Contreras Sr., Julian Calvillo and Esteban Medrano.
Treviño Funeral Home